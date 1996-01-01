The median for the given set of six ordered data values is 26.5. What is the missing value? 7 12 21 ______ 41 50
3. Describing Data Numerically
Median
Multiple Choice
Given the ordered data set , , , , , , if the median is , what is the value of ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the number of data points in the ordered data set. Here, the data set is 3, 5, 7, x, 12, 14, which contains 6 values.
Recall that for an even number of data points, the median is the average of the two middle values. Since there are 6 values, the median is the average of the 3rd and 4th values.
Express the median in terms of the data points: Median = \(\frac{7 + x}{2}\), because 7 is the 3rd value and x is the 4th value in the ordered set.
Set up the equation using the given median value: \(\frac{7 + x}{2} = 9\).
Solve the equation for x by multiplying both sides by 2 and then subtracting 7: \$7 + x = 18\( so \)x = 18 - 7$.
