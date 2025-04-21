Critical Thinking. For Exercises 5–20, watch out for these little buggers. Each of these exercises involves some feature that is somewhat tricky. Find the (a) mean, (b) median, (c) mode, (d) midrange, and then answer the given question.





Caffeine in Soft Drinks Listed below are measured amounts of caffeine (mg per 12 oz of drink) obtained in one can from each of 20 brands (7-UP, A&W Root Beer, Cherry Coke, . . . , Tab). Are the statistics representative of the population of all cans of the same 20 brands consumed by Americans?





0 0 34 34 34 45 41 51 55 36 47 41 0 0 53 54 38 0 41 47