Which of the following best describes the main difference between a histogram and a bar graph?
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Histograms
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the most common graphical presentation of ?
In a histogram, the height of each bar typically represents the percentage of data values that fall within which of the following?
Use the frequency histogram below to determine (a) the number of classes and (b) the class width.
In Exercises 9–18, construct the histograms and answer the given questions.
In Exercises 9–18, construct the histograms and answer the given questions.

Burger King Dinner Service Times Use the frequency distribution from Exercise 18 in Section 2-1 to construct a histogram. Using a strict interpretation of the criteria for being a normal distribution, does the histogram appear to depict data from a population with a normal distribution?
More IQ Scores The population of IQ scores of adults is normally distributed. If we obtain a voluntary response sample of 5000 of those IQ scores, will a histogram of the sample be bell-shaped?
Cell Phone Radiation If we collect a sample of cell phone radiation amounts much larger than the sample included with Exercise 3, and if our sample includes a single outlier, how will that outlier appear in a histogram?
In Exercises 5–8, answer the questions by referring to the following Minitab-generated histogram, which depicts the weights (grams) of all quarters listed in Data Set 40 “Coin Weights” in Appendix B. (Grams are actually units of mass and the values shown on the horizontal scale are rounded.)
Sample Size What is the approximate number of quarters depicted in the three bars farthest to the left?
In Exercises 5–8, answer the questions by referring to the following Minitab-generated histogram, which depicts the weights (grams) of all quarters listed in Data Set 40 “Coin Weights” in Appendix B. (Grams are actually units of mass and the values shown on the horizontal scale are rounded.)
Class Width and Class Limits Give the approximate values of the class width, and the lower and upper class limits of the class depicted in the bar farthest to the left.
In Exercises 5–8, answer the questions by referring to the following Minitab-generated histogram, which depicts the weights (grams) of all quarters listed in Data Set 40 “Coin Weights” in Appendix B. (Grams are actually units of mass and the values shown on the horizontal scale are rounded.)
Relative Frequency Histogram How would the shape of the histogram change if the vertical scale uses relative frequencies expressed in percentages instead of the actual frequency counts as shown here?
Interpreting a Graph The accompanying graph plots the numbers of points scored in each Super Bowl from the first Super Bowl in 1967 (coded as year 1) to the last Super Bowl at the time of this writing. The graph of the quadratic equation that best fits the data is also shown in red. What feature of the graph justifies the value of R^2 = 0.205 for the quadratic model?
Chicago Commute Time Use the frequency distribution from Exercise 13 in Section 2-1 to construct a histogram. Does it appear to be the graph of data from a population with a normal distribution?
Old Faithful Use the frequency distribution from Exercise 15 in Section 2-1 to construct a histogram. Does it appear to be the graph of data from a population with a normal distribution?
Tornadoes Use the frequency distribution from Exercise 16 in Section 2-1 to construct a histogram. Does the histogram appear to be skewed? If so, identify the type of skewness.
Hershey's Kisses Use the frequency distribution from Exercise 20 in Section 2-1 to construct a histogram. In using a strict interpretation of the criteria for being a normal distribution, does the histogram appear to depict data from a population with a normal distribution?