Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Histograms
2:48 minutes
Problem 2.2.11
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–18, construct the histograms and answer the given questions.
Old Faithful Use the frequency distribution from Exercise 15 in Section 2-1 to construct a histogram. Does it appear to be the graph of data from a population with a normal distribution?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Review the frequency distribution provided in Exercise 15 of Section 2-1. Ensure you understand the intervals (or bins) and their corresponding frequencies, as these will form the basis of the histogram.
Step 2: Set up the axes for the histogram. The horizontal axis (x-axis) will represent the intervals (or bins), and the vertical axis (y-axis) will represent the frequencies. Label both axes appropriately.
Step 3: For each interval, draw a bar whose height corresponds to the frequency of that interval. Ensure the bars are adjacent to each other without gaps, as histograms represent continuous data.
Step 4: Analyze the shape of the histogram. Look for characteristics of a normal distribution, such as a symmetric bell-shaped curve, where most data points cluster around the mean and frequencies taper off at the extremes.
Step 5: Based on the shape of the histogram, determine whether the data appears to follow a normal distribution. If the graph is symmetric and bell-shaped, it may suggest normality. If it is skewed or has multiple peaks, it may not represent a normal distribution.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Histogram
A histogram is a graphical representation of the distribution of numerical data. It consists of bars that represent the frequency of data points within specified intervals, or bins. The height of each bar indicates the number of observations that fall within that range, allowing for a visual assessment of the data's distribution shape.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:54
Intro to Histograms
Normal Distribution
Normal distribution, often referred to as a bell curve, is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean. In a normal distribution, most of the observations cluster around the central peak, and the probabilities for values further away from the mean taper off equally in both directions. Understanding this concept is crucial for determining if a dataset approximates this idealized distribution.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:47
Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table
Frequency Distribution
A frequency distribution is a summary of how often each value occurs in a dataset. It can be presented in a table or graphically, such as in a histogram. This concept is essential for analyzing data, as it provides insights into the data's central tendency, variability, and overall distribution, which are foundational for statistical analysis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:38
Intro to Frequency Distributions
Related Videos
Related Practice