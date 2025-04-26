Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Histogram A histogram is a graphical representation of the distribution of numerical data. It consists of bars that represent the frequency of data points within specified intervals, or bins. The height of each bar indicates the number of observations that fall within that range, allowing for a visual assessment of the data's distribution shape. Recommended video: Guided course 05:54 05:54 Intro to Histograms

Normal Distribution Normal distribution, often referred to as a bell curve, is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean. In a normal distribution, most of the observations cluster around the central peak, and the probabilities for values further away from the mean taper off equally in both directions. Understanding this concept is crucial for determining if a dataset approximates this idealized distribution. Recommended video: Guided course 09:47 09:47 Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table