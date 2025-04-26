Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Histograms
2:41 minutes
Problem 2.2.12
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–18, construct the histograms and answer the given questions.
Tornadoes Use the frequency distribution from Exercise 16 in Section 2-1 to construct a histogram. Does the histogram appear to be skewed? If so, identify the type of skewness.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Obtain the frequency distribution from Exercise 16 in Section 2-1. This table should include the class intervals (or bins) and their corresponding frequencies. Ensure you have this data ready to construct the histogram.
Label the x-axis of the histogram with the class intervals (bins) and the y-axis with the frequencies. The x-axis represents the range of tornado occurrences, while the y-axis represents how often they occur within each range.
For each class interval, draw a bar whose height corresponds to the frequency of that interval. Ensure the bars are adjacent to each other with no gaps, as histograms represent continuous data.
Examine the shape of the histogram. If the bars are higher on the left and taper off to the right, the histogram is right-skewed (positively skewed). If the bars are higher on the right and taper off to the left, it is left-skewed (negatively skewed). If the bars are roughly symmetrical, the histogram is not skewed.
Based on the shape of the histogram, determine and state whether it is skewed and, if so, identify the type of skewness (right-skewed, left-skewed, or no skewness).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Histogram
A histogram is a graphical representation of the distribution of numerical data, where the data is divided into intervals (bins) and the frequency of data points within each interval is represented by the height of bars. It helps visualize the shape of the data distribution, making it easier to identify patterns such as central tendency, variability, and skewness.
Skewness
Skewness refers to the asymmetry of the distribution of data values in a dataset. A distribution is considered positively skewed (right-skewed) if it has a longer tail on the right side, while a negatively skewed (left-skewed) distribution has a longer tail on the left side. Understanding skewness is crucial for interpreting the shape of the histogram and the implications for data analysis.
Frequency Distribution
A frequency distribution is a summary of how often each value occurs in a dataset. It organizes data into categories or intervals, showing the number of observations (frequency) for each category. This foundational concept is essential for constructing histograms, as it provides the necessary data to visualize the distribution and assess characteristics like skewness.
