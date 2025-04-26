Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Histogram A histogram is a graphical representation of the distribution of numerical data, where the data is divided into intervals (bins) and the frequency of data points within each interval is represented by the height of bars. It helps visualize the shape of the data distribution, making it easier to identify patterns such as central tendency, variability, and skewness. Recommended video: Guided course 05:54 05:54 Intro to Histograms

Skewness Skewness refers to the asymmetry of the distribution of data values in a dataset. A distribution is considered positively skewed (right-skewed) if it has a longer tail on the right side, while a negatively skewed (left-skewed) distribution has a longer tail on the left side. Understanding skewness is crucial for interpreting the shape of the histogram and the implications for data analysis. Recommended video: 04:41 04:41 Creating Frequency Polygons