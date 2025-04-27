In Exercises 5–8, answer the questions by referring to the following Minitab-generated histogram, which depicts the weights (grams) of all quarters listed in Data Set 40 “Coin Weights” in Appendix B. (Grams are actually units of mass and the values shown on the horizontal scale are rounded.)





Relative Frequency Histogram How would the shape of the histogram change if the vertical scale uses relative frequencies expressed in percentages instead of the actual frequency counts as shown here?