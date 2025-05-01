[APPLET] Milk Consumption You are performing a study about weekly per capita milk consumption. A previous study found weekly per capita milk consumption to be normally distributed, with a mean of 48.7 fluid ounces and a standard deviation of 8.6 fluid ounces. You randomly sample 30 people and record the weekly milk consumptions shown below.

a. Draw a frequency histogram to display these data. Use seven classes. Do the consumptions appear to be normally distributed? Explain.