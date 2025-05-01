Drawing a Box-and-Whisker Plot In Exercises 15–18,
(b) draw a box-and-whisker plot that represents the data set.
39 36 30 27 26 24 28 35 39 60 50 41 35 32 51
Drawing a Box-and-Whisker Plot In Exercises 15–18,
(b) draw a box-and-whisker plot that represents the data set.
39 36 30 27 26 24 28 35 39 60 50 41 35 32 51
Drawing a Box-and-Whisker Plot In Exercises 15–18,
(b) draw a box-and-whisker plot that represents the data set.
171 176 182 150 178 180 173 170 174 178 181 180
Drawing a Box-and-Whisker Plot In Exercises 15–18,
(b) draw a box-and-whisker plot that represents the data set.
4 7 7 5 2 9 7 6 8 5 8 4 1 5 2 8 7 6 6 9
The data set represents the number of movies that a sample of 20 people watched in a year.
121 148 94 142 170 88 221 106 18 67
149 28 60 101 134 168 92 154 53 66
c. Display the data using a relative frequency histogram.
Drawing a Box-and-Whisker Plot In Exercises 15–18,
(b) draw a box-and-whisker plot that represents the data set.
2 7 1 3 1 2 8 9 9 2 5 4 7 3 7 5 4
2 3 5 9 5 6 3 9 3 4 9 8 8 2 3 9 5
Identifying the Shape of a Distribution In Exercises 53–56, construct a frequency distribution and a frequency histogram for the data set using the indicated number of classes. Describe the shape of the histogram as symmetric, uniform, negatively skewed, positively skewed, or none of these.
Heights of Males
Number of classes: 5
Data set: The heights (to the nearest inch) of 30 males
67 76 69 68 72 68 65 63 75 69
66 72 67 66 69 73 64 62 71 73
68 72 71 65 69 66 74 72 68 69
[APPLET] Milk Consumption You are performing a study about weekly per capita milk consumption. A previous study found weekly per capita milk consumption to be normally distributed, with a mean of 48.7 fluid ounces and a standard deviation of 8.6 fluid ounces. You randomly sample 30 people and record the weekly milk consumptions shown below.
a. Draw a frequency histogram to display these data. Use seven classes. Do the consumptions appear to be normally distributed? Explain.
Graphical Analysis In Exercises 59 and 60, the letters A, B, and C are marked on the horizontal axis. Describe the shape of the data. Then determine which is the mean, which is the median, and which is the mode. Justify your answers.
