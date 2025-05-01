a
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Intro to Stats
In Exercises 9–12, determine whether the sampling method appears to be sound or is flawed.
Nuclear Power Plants In a survey of 1368 subjects, the following question was posted on the USA Today website: "In your view, are nuclear plants safe?" The survey subjects were Internet users who chose to respond to the question posted on the electronic edition of USA Today.
Clinical Trials Researchers at Yale University conduct a wide variety of clinical trials by using subjects who volunteer after reading advertisements soliciting paid volunteers.
In Exercises 13–20, determine whether the results appear to have statistical significance, and also determine whether the results appear to have practical significance.
Mendel's Genetics Experiments One of Gregor Mendel's famous hybridization experiments with peas yielded 580 offspring with 152 of those peas (or 26%) having yellow pods. According to Mendel's theory, 25% of the offspring peas should have yellow pods.
In Exercises 13–20, determine whether the results appear to have statistical significance, and also determine whether the results appear to have practical significance.
Election Fraud The County Clerk in Essex County, New Jersey, was responsible for randomly assigning the order in which candidates' names appeared on a recent election ballot. Among 41 different ballots, a Democrat was placed on the first line 40 times, and a Republican was placed on the first line once.
In Exercises 29–36, identify what is wrong.
Potatoes In a poll sponsored by the Idaho Potato Commission, 1000 adults were asked to select their favorite vegetables, and the favorite choice was potatoes, which were selected by 26% of the respondents.
In Exercises 29–36, identify what is wrong.
Healthy Water In a USA Today online poll, 951 Internet users chose to respond, and 57% of them said that they prefer drinking bottled water instead of tap water.
Quantitative/Categorical Data Identify each of the following as quantitative data or categorical data.
a. The platelet counts in Data Set 1 "Body Data" in Appendix B
Quantitative/Categorical Data Identify each of the following as quantitative data or categorical data
c. The colors of the M&M candies in Data Set 38 "Candies" in Appendix B
Discrete/Continuous Data Which of the following describe discrete data?
a. The exact heights of all NBA basketball players
In Exercises 29–36, identify what is wrong.
Cell Phones and Pirates In recent years, the numbers of cell phones and the numbers of pirates have both increased, so there is a correlation, or association, between those two variables. Therefore, pirates cause increases in cell phones.
In Exercises 29–36, identify what is wrong.
Storks and Babies In the years following the end of World War II, it was found that there was a strong correlation, or association, between the number of human births and the stork population. It therefore follows that storks cause babies.
In Exercises 37–44, answer the given questions, which are related to percentages.
Workplace Attire In a survey conducted by Opinion Research Corporation, 1000 adults were asked to identify “what is inappropriate in the workplace.” Of the 1000 subjects, 70% said that miniskirts were not appropriate in the workplace.
b. Among the 1000 respondents, 550 said that shorts are unacceptable in the workplace. What percentage of respondents said that shorts are unacceptable in the workplace?
In Exercises 37–44, answer the given questions, which are related to percentages.
Checking Job Applicants In a study conducted by the Society for Human Resource Management, 347 human resource professionals were surveyed. Of those surveyed, 73% said that their companies conduct criminal background checks on all job applicants.
a. What is the exact value that is 73% of the 347 survey subjects?
a. What is the exact value that is 73% of the 347 survey subjects?

b. Could the result from part (a) be the actual number of survey subjects who said that their companies conduct criminal background checks on all job applicants? Why or why not?
In Exercises 37–44, answer the given questions, which are related to percentages.
Marriage Proposals In a survey conducted by TheKnot.com, 1165 engaged or married women were asked about the importance of a bended knee when making a marriage proposal. Among the 1165 respondents, 48% said that the bended knee was essential.
a. What is the exact value that is 48% of 1165 survey respondents?
a. What is the exact value that is 48% of 1165 survey respondents?

b. Could the result from part (a) be the actual number of survey subjects who said that a bended knee is essential? Why or why not?