Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Intro to Stats
Multiple Choice
In statistics, bivariate data consist of which of the following?
A
Pairs of values for two different variables measured on the same individuals
B
Three or more variables measured on the same individuals
C
Values of a single variable measured on different individuals
D
A single value measured repeatedly over time
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of bivariate data: it involves data collected on two different variables.
Recognize that bivariate data consists of pairs of values, where each pair corresponds to measurements of two variables taken from the same individual or unit.
Distinguish bivariate data from univariate data, which involves only one variable, and multivariate data, which involves three or more variables.
Note that repeated measurements of a single variable over time do not constitute bivariate data, as only one variable is involved.
Conclude that bivariate data specifically refers to pairs of values for two different variables measured on the same individuals.
