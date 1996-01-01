Which of the following best describes the difference between and data?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Intro to Stats
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the difference between a and a in statistics?
A
A includes all possible outcomes, while a only includes observed outcomes.
B
A is always smaller than a .
C
A includes all members of a defined group, while a is a subset of that group selected for analysis.
D
A and a are always the same in statistics.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of a population in statistics. A population refers to the entire set of individuals, items, or data points that share a common characteristic and are the focus of a statistical study.
Step 2: Understand the definition of a sample. A sample is a subset of the population, selected to represent the population in a study, often because it is impractical or impossible to study the entire population.
Step 3: Compare the two concepts. The population includes all members of the defined group, while the sample includes only some members chosen from that group.
Step 4: Evaluate the given options based on these definitions. Identify which option correctly states that a population is the whole group and a sample is a part of that group.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct description is: 'A population includes all members of a defined group, while a sample is a subset of that group selected for analysis.'
Watch next
Master Introduction to Statistics Channel with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the most appropriate application area for statistical quality control?
4
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of Intro to Stats, what is the first step when creating a line plot?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following lists the four levels of measurement possible for data in statistics?
4
views
Multiple Choice
In statistics, what is the term for the entire group that a researcher wants to study or describe?
2
views
Intro to Stats practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations