Which of the following levels of measurement can be used for qualitative data?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Intro to Stats
Multiple Choice
Suppose a hospital emergency room records the number of patients arriving each hour over a week. Which type of variable best describes the of patients arriving per hour?
A
Discrete quantitative variable
B
Ordinal variable
C
Qualitative variable
D
Continuous quantitative variable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the types of variables. Variables can be qualitative (categorical) or quantitative (numerical). Quantitative variables can be further divided into discrete and continuous variables.
Step 2: Define discrete quantitative variables. These are numerical variables that take on countable values, often integers, such as the number of patients arriving per hour.
Step 3: Define continuous quantitative variables. These variables can take any value within a range, including decimals, such as height or weight measurements.
Step 4: Analyze the problem context. The number of patients arriving per hour is a count of individuals, which can only be whole numbers (0, 1, 2, ...), so it is countable and discrete.
Step 5: Conclude that the variable describing the number of patients arriving per hour is a discrete quantitative variable because it counts distinct, separate values.
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the primary purpose of an introductory statistics course?
Multiple Choice
You collect the test scores of every other student in a class. Is this data set a population or sample?
Multiple Choice
A report shows the amount (in dollars) spent by each customer in a grocery store. Is this data set a population or sample?
Multiple Choice
46.5% of all registered voters in a country are registered democrats. Is this a parameter or a statistic?
