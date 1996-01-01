In statistics, what is the term for the entire group that a researcher wants to study or describe?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Intro to Stats
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the difference between a and a in statistics?
A
A and a always have the same number of individuals.
B
A is always smaller than a .
C
A includes all individuals or items of interest, while a is a subset selected from the .
D
A includes all individuals or items of interest, while a is a subset selected from the .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a population in statistics: it refers to the entire set of individuals or items that are of interest in a particular study or analysis.
Understand the definition of a sample: it is a subset of the population, selected to represent the population in a study.
Recognize that a sample is used because it is often impractical or impossible to study the entire population.
Note that the size of a sample is usually smaller than the population, but the sample should be representative to make valid inferences about the population.
Conclude that the key difference is that the population includes all members of the group being studied, while the sample consists of only some members selected from the population.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Statistics Channel with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of AP Statistics Unit 3, which of the following best describes the purpose of a scatterplot?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the purpose of inferential statistics in an introductory statistics course?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the primary purpose of statistics in research?
3
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of an introductory statistics course, if authors use in an excerpt, what is the most likely purpose of including those ?
3
views
Intro to Stats practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations