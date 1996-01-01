In Exercises 5 and 6, determine whether you can use a normal distribution to approximate the binomial distribution. If you can, use the normal distribution to approximate the indicated probabilities and sketch their graphs. If you cannot, explain why and use a binomial distribution to find the indicated probabilities.





A survey of U.S. undergraduates found that 37% of those attending in-state colleges would prefer to take a job in a different state after graduation. You randomly select 18 U.S. undergraduates attending in-state colleges. Find the probability that the number who would prefer to take a job in a different state after graduation is (b) less than 5. Identify any unusual events. Explain.