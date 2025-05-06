Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Continuous Uniform Distribution A continuous uniform distribution is a probability distribution where all outcomes are equally likely within a specified range. The probability density function (PDF) is constant across this interval, meaning that the likelihood of any specific value is the same. In the context of waiting times, this distribution can be used to model scenarios where the waiting time is uniformly distributed between a minimum and maximum value.

Probability Density Function (PDF) The probability density function (PDF) describes the likelihood of a continuous random variable taking on a specific value. For a continuous uniform distribution, the PDF is a horizontal line, indicating that the probability is evenly distributed across the range. The area under the PDF curve represents the total probability, which equals 1, and the height of the line is determined by the range of values.