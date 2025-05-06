Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Probabilities & Z-Scores w/ Graphing Calculator
2:13 minutes
Problem 6.1.6
Textbook Question
Continuous Uniform Distribution. In Exercises 5–8, refer to the continuous uniform distribution depicted in Figure 6-2 and described in Example 1. Assume that a passenger is randomly selected, and find the probability that the waiting time is within the given range.
Less than 4.00 minutes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the continuous uniform distribution. In this case, the waiting time is uniformly distributed between 0 and 5 minutes, as shown in the graph. The probability density function (PDF) is constant at 0.2, and the total area under the curve equals 1.
Step 2: Recall the formula for the probability in a continuous uniform distribution. The probability of a random variable falling within a range [a, b] is given by the area under the curve between those limits. This is calculated as P(a ≤ X ≤ b) = (b - a) × f(x), where f(x) is the constant height of the PDF.
Step 3: Identify the range of interest. The problem asks for the probability that the waiting time is less than 4.00 minutes. This corresponds to the range [0, 4].
Step 4: Apply the formula. Substitute the values into the formula: P(0 ≤ X ≤ 4) = (4 - 0) × 0.2. This represents the area of the rectangle from x = 0 to x = 4 under the curve.
Step 5: Interpret the result. The calculated area represents the probability that the waiting time is less than 4.00 minutes. This probability is proportional to the area under the curve within the specified range.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Probability From Given Z-Scores - TI-84 (CE) Calculator with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice