Standard Normal Distribution. In Exercises 13–16, find the indicated z score. The graph depicts the standard normal distribution of bone density scores with mean 0 and standard deviation 1.
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Probabilities & Z-Scores w/ Graphing Calculator
Sketch a graph to represent the probability, then use a calculator to find it.
Use a calculator to find the z–scores of the region shown in the standard normal distribution below.
Continuous Uniform Distribution. In Exercises 5–8, refer to the continuous uniform distribution depicted in Figure 6-2 and described in Example 1. Assume that a passenger is randomly selected, and find the probability that the waiting time is within the given range.
Distributions In a continuous uniform distribution,
In Exercises 1 and 2, use the following wait times (minutes) at 10:00 AM for the Tower of Terror ride at Disney World (from Data Set 33 “Disney World Wait Times” in Appendix B).
35 35 20 50 95 75 45 50 30 35 30 30
e. Convert the longest wait time to a z score.
Pulse Rates. In Exercises 13–24, use the data in the table below for pulse rates of adult males and females (based on Data Set 1 “Body Data” in Appendix B). Hint: Draw a graph in each case.
z Scores. In Exercises 5–8, express all z scores with two decimal places.
Diastolic Blood Pressure of Females For the diastolic blood pressure measurements of females listed in Data Set 1 “Body Data” in Appendix B, the highest measurement is 98 mm Hg. The 147 diastolic blood pressure measurements of females have a mean of 70.2 mm Hg and a standard deviation of 11.2 mm Hg.
