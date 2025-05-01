Ergonomics. Exercises 9–16 involve applications to ergonomics, as described in the Chapter Problem.





Redesign of Ejection Seats When women were finally allowed to become pilots of fighter jets, engineers needed to redesign the ejection seats because they had been originally designed for men only. The ACES-II ejection seats were designed for men weighing between 140 lb and 211 lb. Weights of women are now normally distributed with a mean of 171 lb and a standard deviation of 46 lb (based on Data Set 1 “Body Data” in Appendix B).





a. If 1 woman is randomly selected, find the probability that her weight is between 140 lb and 211 lb.