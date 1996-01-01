If an observation has a z-score of in the standard normal distribution, what does this indicate about the observation's value relative to the mean?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
Multiple Choice
Given the mean of a normal distribution is and the standard deviation is , what is the mean of the standard normal distribution after standardizing the variable?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that standardizing a normal random variable involves converting it into a standard normal variable, which has a mean of 0 and a standard deviation of 1.
The standardization formula is given by: \(Z = \frac{X - \mu}{\sigma}\), where \(X\) is the original variable, \(\mu\) is the mean, and \(\sigma\) is the standard deviation.
By subtracting the mean \(\mu\) from \(X\), we center the distribution around zero, effectively shifting the mean to zero.
Dividing by the standard deviation \(\sigma\) scales the distribution so that its spread (standard deviation) becomes 1.
Therefore, after standardization, the mean of the new variable \(Z\) is 0.
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
3
views
Multiple Choice
For the standard normal distribution, what is the total area under the normal curve?
4
views
Multiple Choice
For the standard normal distribution, what proportion of the distribution lies between and ?
2
views
