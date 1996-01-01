Using the standard normal table, what is the probability that ? Round your answer to the nearest percent.
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
Multiple Choice
For the standard normal distribution (), what is the area under the curve to the right of the mean ()?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the standard normal distribution is symmetric about its mean, which is 0.
Understand that the total area under the normal distribution curve is 1, representing the total probability.
Since the distribution is symmetric, the area to the left of the mean (0) is equal to the area to the right of the mean.
Therefore, the area to the right of the mean is half of the total area under the curve.
Express this mathematically as: \(\text{Area to the right of mean} = \frac{1}{2} = 0.5\).
