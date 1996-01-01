Which of the following is a similarity between the -distribution and the standard normal () distribution?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
Multiple Choice
Which of the following does not describe the standard normal distribution?
A
Its total area under the curve is .
B
It has a mean of .
C
It has a standard deviation of .
D
It is skewed to the right.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of the standard normal distribution: it is a normal distribution with a mean of 0 and a standard deviation of 1.
Understand that the total area under the curve of any probability density function, including the standard normal distribution, must equal 1 because it represents the total probability.
Recognize that the standard normal distribution is symmetric about its mean, which means it is not skewed to the right or left; it has zero skewness.
Review each statement: the total area under the curve is 1 (true), mean is 0 (true), standard deviation is 1 (true), and skewed to the right (false because the distribution is symmetric).
Conclude that the statement 'It is skewed to the right' does not describe the standard normal distribution.
