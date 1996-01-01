If an observation has a z-score of in the standard normal distribution, what does this indicate about the observation's value relative to the mean?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a characteristic of the standard normal probability distribution?
A
Its mean and median are not equal.
B
It is skewed to the right.
C
It has a mean of and a standard deviation of .
D
It has a variance of .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the standard normal distribution is a special case of the normal distribution with specific parameters.
Identify the mean (\( \mu \)) and standard deviation (\( \sigma \)) of the standard normal distribution. By definition, the mean is 0 and the standard deviation is 1.
Understand that the standard normal distribution is symmetric about its mean, so the mean, median, and mode are all equal.
Recognize that the standard normal distribution is not skewed; it has a skewness of 0, meaning it is perfectly symmetric.
Note that the variance (which is the square of the standard deviation) of the standard normal distribution is 1, not 0.5.
Watch next
Master Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
1
views
Multiple Choice
For the standard normal distribution, what is the probability that ? Choose the closest value.
3
views
Multiple Choice
For the standard normal distribution, what -value corresponds to a lower-tail probability of ?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following data sets best approximates a standard normal distribution?
2
views
Multiple Choice
For a two-tailed hypothesis test at the significance level using the standard normal distribution, what are the critical value(s) for ?
2
views
Multiple Choice
In a perfectly normal distribution of scores, what percentage of the data falls within of the mean ?
1
views
Standard Normal Distribution practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations