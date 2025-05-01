Hershey Kisses Based on Data Set 38 “Candies” in Appendix B, weights of the chocolate in Hershey Kisses are normally distributed with a mean of 4.5338 g and a standard deviation of 0.1039 g.





a. What are the values of the mean and standard deviation after converting all weights of Hershey Kisses to z scores using z = (x - μ)/σ ?





b. The original weights are in grams. What are the units of the corresponding z scores?