Student's distributions are symmetric about a value of . What is that value?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes a key difference between the -distribution and the standard normal () distribution?
A
The -distribution is discrete, while the standard normal distribution is continuous.
B
The -distribution is always centered at a value greater than zero, while the standard normal distribution is centered at zero.
C
The -distribution has heavier tails than the standard normal distribution, especially for small sample sizes.
D
The standard normal distribution is used only when the population variance is unknown, while the -distribution is used when the population variance is known.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of both distributions. The standard normal distribution (z-distribution) is a continuous probability distribution that is symmetric and centered at zero with a fixed variance of 1.
Step 2: Recognize that the t-distribution is also continuous and symmetric around zero, but it differs from the standard normal distribution in shape depending on the degrees of freedom, which relate to sample size.
Step 3: Note that the t-distribution has heavier tails compared to the standard normal distribution. This means it gives more probability to values far from the mean, which accounts for extra uncertainty when estimating the population variance from small samples.
Step 4: Understand that the t-distribution approaches the standard normal distribution as the sample size increases (degrees of freedom become large), because the estimate of the population variance becomes more precise.
Step 5: Conclude that the key difference is the heavier tails of the t-distribution, especially for small sample sizes, which is why it is used when the population variance is unknown and must be estimated from the sample.
Watch next
Master Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
4
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a similarity between the -distribution and the standard normal () distribution?
4
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the shaded region on a standard normal distribution curve that corresponds to the probability ?
4
views
Standard Normal Distribution practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations