If Cynthia's test score is standard deviations above the mean, what is her -score in the standard normal distribution?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
Multiple Choice
For a standard normal distribution, which of the following variables always equals ?
A
The mean
B
The standard deviation
C
The median
D
The variance
1
Recall the definition of a standard normal distribution: it is a normal distribution with mean \(\mu = 0\) and standard deviation \(\sigma = 1\).
Understand that the mean \(\mu\) represents the central location of the distribution, and for a standard normal distribution, this value is always zero.
Recognize that the standard deviation \(\sigma\) measures the spread of the distribution, and for a standard normal distribution, this value is always one, not zero.
Know that the median \(M\) of a symmetric distribution like the normal distribution is equal to the mean, so for the standard normal distribution, the median is also zero.
Remember that the variance \(\sigma^{2}\) is the square of the standard deviation, so for the standard normal distribution, the variance is one, not zero.
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Using the standard normal table, what is the probability that ? Round your answer to the nearest percent.
Multiple Choice
For a standard normal distribution, if the probability that a value is less than is , what is the smallest value of that satisfies this requirement?
Multiple Choice
For the standard normal distribution (), what is the area under the curve to the right of the mean ()?
Multiple Choice
For the standard normal distribution, what is the area under the curve to the left of ?
Multiple Choice
If a random variable is normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of , what is this distribution called?
