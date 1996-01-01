If a random variable is normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of , what is this distribution called?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
Multiple Choice
Suppose the random variable follows a standard normal distribution. What is the area under the standard normal curve to the left of ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the problem involves the standard normal distribution, which is a normal distribution with mean \(\mu = 0\) and standard deviation \(\sigma = 1\).
Understand that the area under the standard normal curve to the left of a value \(Z = z\) corresponds to the cumulative distribution function (CDF) value at \(z\), denoted as \(P(Z \leq z)\).
Identify the given value \(z = 1\) and note that we want to find \(P(Z \leq 1)\), which is the probability that the standard normal variable is less than or equal to 1.
Use the standard normal distribution table (Z-table) or a statistical software/calculator to find the CDF value at \(z = 1\). This value represents the area under the curve to the left of \(z = 1\).
Interpret the result from the table or software as the area under the curve to the left of \(Z = 1\), which corresponds to the probability \(P(Z \leq 1)\).
