"Predicting y-Values In Exercises 3-6, use the multiple regression equation to predict the y-values for the values of the independent variables.

6. Elephant Weight The equation used to predict the weight of an elephant (in kilograms) is

y =- 4016+11.5x_1+7.55x_2+12.5x_3

where x_1 represents the girth of the elephant (in centimeters), x_2 represents the length of the elephant (in centimeters), and x_3 represents the circumference of a footpad (in

centimeters). (Source: Field Trip Earth)

a. x_1 = 421, x_2 = 224, x_3 = 144

b. x_1 = 311, x_2 = 171, x_3 = 102

c. x_1 = 376, x_2 = 226, x_3 = 124

d. x_1 =231, x_2 = 135, x_3 = 86"