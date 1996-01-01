[DATA] The following data represent the height (inches) of boys between the ages of 2 and 10 years.
d. Assuming the residuals are normally distributed, construct a 95% confidence interval for the slope of the true least-squares regression line.
[DATA] Crickets make a chirping noise by sliding their wings rapidly over each other. Perhaps you have noticed that the number of chirps seems to increase with the temperature. The following data list the temperature (in degrees Fahrenheit) and the number of chirps per second for the striped ground cricket.
a. What is the most likely explanatory variable in these data? Explain your reasoning.
In simple linear regression using the least squares method, which plot will produce a straight line if the model assumptions are satisfied?
In linear regression using the least squares method, what is the expected shape or equation of the calibration plot relating the dependent variable to the independent variable?
Which of the following represents the equation of the least-squares regression line for predicting from ?
Given the least squares regression equation , what does the coefficient represent?