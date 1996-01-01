In linear regression using the least squares method, what is the expected shape or equation of the calibration plot relating the dependent variable to the independent variable?
12. Regression
Linear Regression & Least Squares Method
Multiple Choice
Given the least squares regression equation , what does the coefficient represent?
A
The correlation coefficient between and
B
The value of when
C
The expected change in for a one-unit increase in
D
The total sum of squared residuals
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the general form of the least squares regression equation: \(y = a + b x\), where \(a\) is the intercept and \(b\) is the slope coefficient.
Understand that the coefficient \(b\) quantifies the relationship between the independent variable \(x\) and the dependent variable \(y\).
Interpret \(b\) as the expected change in the value of \(y\) when \(x\) increases by one unit, holding all else constant.
Note that \(b\) is not the correlation coefficient; the correlation coefficient measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship but is a separate statistic.
Also recognize that \(a\) represents the expected value of \(y\) when \(x = 0\), and the total sum of squared residuals is a measure of the overall fit, not a coefficient.
