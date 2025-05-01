Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion2h 10m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample5h 9m
- Steps in Hypothesis Testing1h 6m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means1h 4m
- Hypothesis Testing: Means - Excel42m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions37m
- Hypothesis Testing: Proportions - Excel27m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Variance12m
- Critical Values and Rejection Regions28m
- Link Between Confidence Intervals and Hypothesis Testing12m
- Type I & Type II Errors17m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples5h 37m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Variances and F Distribution29m
- Two Variances - Graphing Calculator16m
- 11. Correlation1h 24m
- 12. Regression3h 33m
- Linear Regression & Least Squares Method26m
- Residuals12m
- Coefficient of Determination12m
- Regression Line Equation and Coefficient of Determination - Excel8m
- Finding Residuals and Creating Residual Plots - Excel11m
- Inferences for Slope31m
- Enabling Data Analysis Toolpak1m
- Regression Readout of the Data Analysis Toolpak - Excel21m
- Prediction Intervals13m
- Prediction Intervals - Excel19m
- Multiple Regression - Excel29m
- Quadratic Regression15m
- Quadratic Regression - Excel10m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit2h 21m
- 14. ANOVA2h 28m
12. Regression
Linear Regression & Least Squares Method
Multiple Choice
In the context of linear regression and the least squares method, what is the primary purpose of regression analysis?
A
To prove that two variables have a causal relationship whenever their correlation is nonzero
B
To compute the median of a response variable separately for each level of a categorical predictor
C
To eliminate all random error from observed data by forcing every point to lie exactly on a fitted line
D
To model and quantify the relationship between a response variable and one or more predictor variables for purposes such as prediction and explanation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that regression analysis is a statistical method used to examine the relationship between variables, specifically between a response (dependent) variable and one or more predictor (independent) variables.
Recognize that the least squares method is a technique used in regression to find the best-fitting line by minimizing the sum of the squared differences (errors) between observed values and the values predicted by the model.
Note that the primary goal of regression is not to prove causation, but to model and quantify the strength and form of the relationship, which can be used for prediction and explanation.
Acknowledge that regression does not eliminate all random error; instead, it accounts for variability by fitting a line that best represents the trend in the data, allowing for some residual error.
Conclude that regression analysis helps in understanding how changes in predictor variables are associated with changes in the response variable, which is essential for making informed predictions and explanations.
Watch next
Linear Regression & Least Squares Method practice set
