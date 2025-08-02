"Predicting y-Values In Exercises 3-6, use the multiple regression equation to predict the y-values for the values of the independent variables.

4. Sorghum Yield The equation used to predict the annual sorghum yield (in bushels per

acre) is y = 80.1-20.2x_1 +21.2x_2

where x_1 is the number of acres planted (in millions) and x_2 is the number of acres harvested (in millions). (Adapted from United States Department of Agriculture)

a. x_1 = 5.5, x_2 = 3.9

b. x_1 = 8.3, x_2 = 7.3

c. x_1 = 6.5, x_2 = 5.7

d. x_1 = 9.4, x_2= 7.8"