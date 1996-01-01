In linear regression using the least squares method, the line of best fit for a scatterplot always passes through which pair of points?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
12. Regression
Linear Regression & Least Squares Method
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is true concerning linear regression using the least squares method?
A
The least squares method finds the line that passes through every data point exactly.
B
The least squares method finds the line that minimizes the sum of the squared vertical distances between the observed values and the predicted values, that is, it minimizes .
C
The least squares method maximizes the sum of the squared residuals between the observed and predicted values.
D
The least squares method minimizes the sum of the absolute differences between the observed and predicted values, that is, it minimizes .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that linear regression using the least squares method aims to find the best-fitting line through a set of data points by minimizing the discrepancies between observed and predicted values.
Recall that the 'residual' for each data point is the vertical distance between the observed value and the predicted value on the regression line, calculated as \(e_i = y_i - \hat{y}_i\).
The least squares method specifically minimizes the sum of the squared residuals, which is expressed as \(\sum_{i=1}^n (y_i - \hat{y}_i)^2\), where \(y_i\) are observed values and \(\hat{y}_i\) are predicted values from the regression line.
Note that the least squares line does not necessarily pass through every data point; instead, it balances the residuals to minimize their squared sum, which reduces the overall error in prediction.
Recognize that other methods, such as minimizing the sum of absolute differences or maximizing residuals, are not characteristics of the least squares method.
Watch next
Master Intro to Least Squares Regression with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following represents the equation of the least-squares regression line for predicting from ?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Given the least squares regression equation , what does the coefficient represent?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Given a linear regression equation of the form with and , what is the predicted value of when ?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Given a linear regression equation of the form with and , what is the predicted value of when ?
2
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of linear regression using the least squares method, why is the graph shown considered a line of best fit?
1
views
Linear Regression & Least Squares Method practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations