Using the sample data from Problem 7 in Section 12.3
a. Predict the mean value of y if x=1.4.
[DATA] Calories versus Sugar The following data represent the number of calories per serving and the number of grams of sugar per serving for a random sample of high-protein and moderate-protein energy bars.
g. If the residuals are normally distributed, construct a 95% confidence interval about the slope of the true least-squares regression line.
[DATA] Crickets make a chirping noise by sliding their wings rapidly over each other. Perhaps you have noticed that the number of chirps seems to increase with the temperature. The following table lists the temperature (in degrees Fahrenheit, °F) and the number of chirps per second for the striped ground cricket.
f. If the residuals are normally distributed, construct a 95% confidence interval for the slope of the true least-squares regression line.
[DATA] The following data represent the height (inches) of boys between the ages of 2 and 10 years.
d. Assuming the residuals are normally distributed, construct a 95% confidence interval for the slope of the true least-squares regression line.