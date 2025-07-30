"In Exercises 7-12, match the description in the left column with its symbol(s) in the right column.
10. y-intercept
a. \hat{y}_i
b. y_i
c. b
d. (\bar{x}, \bar{y})
e. m
f. \bar{y}"
"In Exercises 27 and 28, use the multiple regression equation to predict the y-values for the values of the independent variables.
27. An equation that can be used to predict fuel economy (in miles per gallon) for automobiles is
y=41.3- 0.004x_1 - 0.0049x_2
where x_1 is the engine displacement (in cubic inches) and x_2 is the vehicle weight (in
pounds).
a. x_1 = 305, x_2 = 3750
b. x_1 = 225, x_2 = 3100
c. x_1 = 105, x_2 = 2200
d. x_1 = 185, x_2 = 3000"
21. Proceeds Construct a 95% prediction interval for the proceeds from initial public offerings in Exercise 11 when the number of offerings is 200.
21. Proceeds Construct a 95% prediction interval for the proceeds from initial public offerings in Exercise 11 when the number of offerings is 200."
22. Mean Hourly Wage Construct a 95% prediction interval for the mean hourly wage in Exercise 12 when the median hourly wage is $21.50.
22. Mean Hourly Wage Construct a 95% prediction interval for the mean hourly wage in Exercise 12 when the median hourly wage is $21.50."
"Old Vehicles In Exercises 31–34, use the figure shown at the left.
Regression Line Find and draw the regression line."
23. Points Earned Construct a 90% prediction interval for total points earned in Exercise 13 when the number of goals allowed by the team is 140.
23. Points Earned Construct a 90% prediction interval for total points earned in Exercise 13 when the number of goals allowed by the team is 140."