6. Why is it not appropriate to use a regression line to predict y-values for x-values that are not in (or close to) the range of x-values found in the data?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 53m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 19m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 22m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
"Constructing and Interpreting a Prediction Interval In Exercises 21-30, construct the indicated prediction interval and interpret the results.
23. Points Earned Construct a 90% prediction interval for total points earned in Exercise 13 when the number of goals allowed by the team is 140."
Watch next
Master Intro to Least Squares Regression with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
"Constructing and Interpreting a Prediction Interval In Exercises 21-30, construct the indicated prediction interval and interpret the results.
21. Proceeds Construct a 95% prediction interval for the proceeds from initial public offerings in Exercise 11 when the number of offerings is 200."
"Constructing and Interpreting a Prediction Interval In Exercises 21-30, construct the indicated prediction interval and interpret the results.
22. Mean Hourly Wage Construct a 95% prediction interval for the mean hourly wage in Exercise 12 when the median hourly wage is $21.50."
"Old Vehicles In Exercises 31–34, use the figure shown at the left.
Regression Line Find and draw the regression line."
"Constructing and Interpreting a Prediction Interval In Exercises 21-30, construct the indicated prediction interval and interpret the results.
24. Trees Construct a 90% prediction interval for the trunk diameter of a tree in Exercise 14 when the height is 80 feet."
"Constructing and Interpreting a Prediction Interval In Exercises 21-30, construct the indicated prediction interval and interpret the results.
25. Mean Wage Construct a 99% prediction interval for the mean annual wage in Exercise 15 when the percentage of employment in STEM occupations is 13% in the industry."
"Constructing and Interpreting a Prediction Interval In Exercises 21-30, construct the indicated prediction interval and interpret the results.
26. Voter Turnout Construct a 99% prediction interval for number of ballots cast in Exercise 16 when the voting age population is 210 million."
"Constructing and Interpreting a Prediction Interval In Exercises 21-30, construct the indicated prediction interval and interpret the results.
27. Natural Gas Construct a 95% prediction interval for the export of natural gas from the United States in Exercise 17 when the marketed production of natural gas in the United States is 31 trillion cubic feet."