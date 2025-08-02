"Predicting y-Values In Exercises 3-6, use the multiple regression equation to predict the y-values for the values of the independent variables.

5. Black Cherry Tree Volume The volume (in cubic feet) of a black cherry tree can be modeled by the equation

y =- 52.2+0.3x_1 +4.5x_2

where x_1 is the tree's height (in feet) and x_2 is the tree's diameter (in inches). (Source: Journal of the Royal Statistical Society)

a. x_1 = 70, x_2 = 8.6

b. x_1 = 65, x_2 = 11.0

c. x_1 = 83, x_2 = 17.6

d. x_1 = 87, x_2 = 19.6"