Two variables have a bivariate normal distribution. Explain what this means.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 53m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 19m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 22m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
"Constructing and Interpreting a Prediction Interval In Exercises 21-30, construct the indicated prediction interval and interpret the results.
21. Proceeds Construct a 95% prediction interval for the proceeds from initial public offerings in Exercise 11 when the number of offerings is 200."
"In Exercises 27 and 28, use the multiple regression equation to predict the y-values for the values of the independent variables.
27. An equation that can be used to predict fuel economy (in miles per gallon) for automobiles is
y=41.3- 0.004x_1 - 0.0049x_2
where x_1 is the engine displacement (in cubic inches) and x_2 is the vehicle weight (in
pounds).
a. x_1 = 305, x_2 = 3750
b. x_1 = 225, x_2 = 3100
c. x_1 = 105, x_2 = 2200
d. x_1 = 185, x_2 = 3000"
28. Use the regression equation found in Exercise 25.
a. x_1 = 9.0, x_2 = 0.70
b. x_1 = 3.0, x_2 = 0.25
c. x_1 = 8.0, x_2 = 0.60
d. x_1 = 5.2, x_2 = 0.46"
28. Use the regression equation found in Exercise 25.
a. x_1 = 9.0, x_2 = 0.70
b. x_1 = 3.0, x_2 = 0.25
c. x_1 = 8.0, x_2 = 0.60
d. x_1 = 5.2, x_2 = 0.46"
6. Why is it not appropriate to use a regression line to predict y-values for x-values that are not in (or close to) the range of x-values found in the data?
22. Mean Hourly Wage Construct a 95% prediction interval for the mean hourly wage in Exercise 12 when the median hourly wage is $21.50."
22. Mean Hourly Wage Construct a 95% prediction interval for the mean hourly wage in Exercise 12 when the median hourly wage is $21.50."
"Old Vehicles In Exercises 31–34, use the figure shown at the left.
Regression Line Find and draw the regression line."
23. Points Earned Construct a 90% prediction interval for total points earned in Exercise 13 when the number of goals allowed by the team is 140."
23. Points Earned Construct a 90% prediction interval for total points earned in Exercise 13 when the number of goals allowed by the team is 140."