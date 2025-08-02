"In Exercises 27 and 28, use the multiple regression equation to predict the y-values for the values of the independent variables.

27. An equation that can be used to predict fuel economy (in miles per gallon) for automobiles is

y=41.3- 0.004x_1 - 0.0049x_2

where x_1 is the engine displacement (in cubic inches) and x_2 is the vehicle weight (in

pounds).

a. x_1 = 305, x_2 = 3750

b. x_1 = 225, x_2 = 3100

c. x_1 = 105, x_2 = 2200

d. x_1 = 185, x_2 = 3000"