Reading Rates (See Problem 22 in Section 10.3.) Michael Sullivan, son of the author, decided to enroll in a reading course that allegedly increases reading speed and comprehension. Prior to enrolling in the course, Michael read 198 words per minute (wpm). The following data represent the words per minute read for 10 different passages after the course.

c. Generate 5000 independent bootstrap samples of size n=10 with replacement. For each bootstrap sample, determine the sample mean. That is, build a null model.