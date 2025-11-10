The __________ of the sample mean, x̄, is the probability distribution of all possible values of the random variable x̄ computed from a sample of size n from a population with mean μ and standard deviation σ.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 50m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
The notation tα is the t-value such that the area under the t-distribution to the right of tα is .
Key Concepts
t-Distribution
t-Value (tα)
Area Under the Curve (Significance Level)
In Problems 23 through 26, indicate whether a confidence interval for a proportion or mean should be constructed to estimate the value of the variable of interest. Justify your response.
A developmental mathematics instructor wishes to estimate the typical amount of time students dedicate to studying mathematics in a week. She asks a random sample of 50 students enrolled in developmental mathematics at her school to report the amount of time spent studying mathematics in the past week.
Reading Rates (See Problem 22 in Section 10.3.) Michael Sullivan, son of the author, decided to enroll in a reading course that allegedly increases reading speed and comprehension. Prior to enrolling in the course, Michael read 198 words per minute (wpm). The following data represent the words per minute read for 10 different passages after the course.
c. Generate 5000 independent bootstrap samples of size n=10 with replacement. For each bootstrap sample, determine the sample mean. That is, build a null model.
For a new advertising campaign, a video game retailer is interested in including information on the average play time of their most popular game. They get 100 random samples of 40 players and obtain their play time to get a sampling distribution. The mean of the sampling distribution is 26.7 hours. In this example, what is the value of ?
A researcher takes 10 samples of 20 students each to get a sampling distribution of the average number of siblings students at a university have. According to the Central Limit Theorem, what can the researcher do make their sampling distribution get closer to normal?
A company’s marketing team takes 50 samples of 10 recent clients to create a sampling distribution of sample means for the average amount spent per month on company products. Can the Central Limit Theorem be used to determine that the sampling distribution is normal?