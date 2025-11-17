"Burger King’s Drive-Thru Suppose that cars arrive at Burger King’s drive-thru at the rate of 20 cars every hour between 12:00 noon and 1:00 P.M. A random sample of 40 one-hour time periods between 12:00 noon and 1:00 P.M. is selected and has 22.1 as the mean number of cars arriving.

a. Why is the sampling distribution of x_bar approximately normal?"