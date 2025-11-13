"Insect Fragments The Food and Drug Administration sets Food Defect Action Levels (FDALs) for some of the various foreign substances that inevitably end up in the food we eat and liquids we drink. For example, the FDAL for insect filth in peanut butter is 3 insect fragments (larvae, eggs, body parts, and so on) per 10 grams. A random sample of 50 ten-gram portions of peanut butter is obtained and results in a sample mean of x_bar=3.6 insect, fragments per ten-gram portion.

a. Why is the sampling distribution of x_bar approximately normal?"