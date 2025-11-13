"Time Spent in the Drive-Thru The quality-control manager of a Long John Silver’s restaurant wants to analyze the length of time that a car spends at the drive-thru window waiting for an order. It is determined that the mean time spent at the window is 59.3 seconds with a standard deviation of 13.1 seconds. The distribution of time at the window is skewed right (data based on information provided by Danica Williams, student at Joliet Junior College).

a. To obtain probabilities regarding a sample mean using the normal model, what size sample is required?"