The procedure for constructing a t-interval is robust. Explain what this means.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 25m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 50m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
"Time Spent in the Drive-Thru The quality-control manager of a Long John Silver’s restaurant wants to analyze the length of time that a car spends at the drive-thru window waiting for an order. It is determined that the mean time spent at the window is 59.3 seconds with a standard deviation of 13.1 seconds. The distribution of time at the window is skewed right (data based on information provided by Danica Williams, student at Joliet Junior College).
a. To obtain probabilities regarding a sample mean using the normal model, what size sample is required?"
Key Concepts
Central Limit Theorem (CLT)
Sample Size Determination
Skewed Distribution
In Problems 23 through 26, indicate whether a confidence interval for a proportion or mean should be constructed to estimate the value of the variable of interest. Justify your response.
A developmental mathematics instructor wishes to estimate the typical amount of time students dedicate to studying mathematics in a week. She asks a random sample of 50 students enrolled in developmental mathematics at her school to report the amount of time spent studying mathematics in the past week.
Reading Rates (See Problem 22 in Section 10.3.) Michael Sullivan, son of the author, decided to enroll in a reading course that allegedly increases reading speed and comprehension. Prior to enrolling in the course, Michael read 198 words per minute (wpm). The following data represent the words per minute read for 10 different passages after the course.
c. Generate 5000 independent bootstrap samples of size n=10 with replacement. For each bootstrap sample, determine the sample mean. That is, build a null model.
"Insect Fragments The Food and Drug Administration sets Food Defect Action Levels (FDALs) for some of the various foreign substances that inevitably end up in the food we eat and liquids we drink. For example, the FDAL for insect filth in peanut butter is 3 insect fragments (larvae, eggs, body parts, and so on) per 10 grams. A random sample of 50 ten-gram portions of peanut butter is obtained and results in a sample mean of x_bar=3.6 insect, fragments per ten-gram portion.
a. Why is the sampling distribution of x_bar approximately normal?"
"Burger King’s Drive-Thru Suppose that cars arrive at Burger King’s drive-thru at the rate of 20 cars every hour between 12:00 noon and 1:00 P.M. A random sample of 40 one-hour time periods between 12:00 noon and 1:00 P.M. is selected and has 22.1 as the mean number of cars arriving.
a. Why is the sampling distribution of x_bar approximately normal?"
"Watching Television The amount of time Americans spend watching television is closely monitored by firms such as AC Nielsen because this helps determine advertising pricing for commercials.
d. Determine the likelihood of obtaining a sample mean of 1.89 hours or less from a population whose mean is presumed to be 2.35 hours. Based on the result obtained, do you think avid Internet users watch less television?"
"Sleepy Suppose you want to study the number of hours of sleep you get each evening. To do so, you look at the calendar and randomly select 10 days out of the next 300 days and record the number of hours you sleep.
d. Is the mean number of hours computed in part (c) a random variable? Why? If it is a random variable, what is the source of variation"