Textbook Question
In Problems 23 through 26, indicate whether a confidence interval for a proportion or mean should be constructed to estimate the value of the variable of interest. Justify your response.
A developmental mathematics instructor wishes to estimate the typical amount of time students dedicate to studying mathematics in a week. She asks a random sample of 50 students enrolled in developmental mathematics at her school to report the amount of time spent studying mathematics in the past week.
