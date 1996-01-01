What are the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution of x̄? What are the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution of p̂?
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Variability in Baseball Suppose, during the course of a typical season, a batter has 500 at-bats. This means the player has the opportunity to get a hit 500 times during the course of a season. Further, suppose a batter is a career 0.280 hitter (he averages 280 hits every 1000 at-bats or he has 280 successes in 1000 trials of the experiment), so the population proportion of hits is 0.280.
b. Would it be unusual for a player who is a career 0.280 hitter to have a season in which he hits at least 0.310?
Describe the circumstances under which the shape of the sampling distribution of p̂ is approximately normal.
According to the National Center for Health Statistics, 22.4% of adults are smokers. A random sample of 300 adults is obtained.
a. Describe the sampling distribution of p̂, the sample proportion of adults who smoke.
True or False: The population proportion and sample proportion always have the same value.