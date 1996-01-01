Which of the following best describes the relationship between a and a in the context of the sampling distribution of the sample proportion?
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Multiple Choice
Suppose a simple random sample of 1200 adults is selected from a large population in which the proportion of adults who support a certain policy is . What is the mean of the sampling distribution of the sample proportion ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the parameter of interest: the population proportion \( p \) represents the true proportion of adults who support the policy in the entire population.
Recognize that the sample proportion \( \hat{p} \) is a random variable representing the proportion of adults who support the policy in the sample of size 1200.
Recall that the sampling distribution of the sample proportion \( \hat{p} \) has a mean equal to the population proportion \( p \). This is because \( \hat{p} \) is an unbiased estimator of \( p \).
Express the mean of the sampling distribution of \( \hat{p} \) as \( E(\hat{p}) = p \).
Note that the other options given (such as the standard error formula \( \sqrt{\frac{p(1-p)}{1200}} \), 0.5, or \( \frac{1}{1200} \)) do not represent the mean of the sampling distribution but rather relate to variability or specific values.
