Why is a used more often than a when studying the sampling distribution of the sample proportion ?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
In the context of sampling distributions of sample proportions, are difficult to calculate due to which of the following reasons?
Which of the following best describes the relationship between a sample and a population in the context of the sampling distribution of the sample proportion?
Alice collected data at the same time and place every day for two weeks. Her data may not be representative of the population because it may not be:
In the context of sampling distributions, what is the term for the portion of the population of interest that is selected for a study?
The probability of someone voting for a particular candidate in a two-person election is . Use a normal distribution to approximate the probability that between and people out of a sample of vote for the candidate.
A previous study found that of people preferred drinking Pepsi over Coca Cola. Use a normal distribution to approximate the probability that a random sample of people reveals people or more preferring Pepsi.
A previous study found that of people preferred drinking Pepsi over Coca Cola. Use a normal distribution to approximate the probability that, from this same random sample of people, that between and people prefer Coca Cola.
Fatal Car Crashes There are about 15,000 car crashes each day in the United States, and the proportion of car crashes that are fatal is 0.00559 (based on data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration). Assume that each day, 1000 car crashes are randomly selected and the proportion of fatal car crashes is recorded.
a. What do you know about the mean of the sample proportions?
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion practice set
