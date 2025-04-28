Births: Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion When two births are randomly selected, the sample space for genders is bb, bg, gb, and gg (where and Assume that those four outcomes are equally likely. Construct a table that describes the sampling distribution of the sample proportion of girls from two births. Does the mean of the sample proportions equal the proportion of girls in two births? Does the result suggest that a sample proportion is an unbiased estimator of a population proportion?