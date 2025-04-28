Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
6:33 minutes
Problem 6.3.15
Textbook Question
Births: Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion When two births are randomly selected, the sample space for genders is bb, bg, gb, and gg (where and Assume that those four outcomes are equally likely. Construct a table that describes the sampling distribution of the sample proportion of girls from two births. Does the mean of the sample proportions equal the proportion of girls in two births? Does the result suggest that a sample proportion is an unbiased estimator of a population proportion?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to construct a sampling distribution for the sample proportion of girls from two births. The sample space consists of four equally likely outcomes: bb (both boys), bg (boy and girl), gb (girl and boy), and gg (both girls). Each outcome has a probability of 1/4.
Step 2: Define the sample proportion of girls for each outcome. For each outcome in the sample space, calculate the proportion of girls: bb = 0/2 = 0, bg = 1/2 = 0.5, gb = 1/2 = 0.5, gg = 2/2 = 1.
Step 3: Construct the sampling distribution table. Create a table with two columns: one for the sample proportion of girls and another for the probability of each proportion. The table will look like this: Proportion of Girls (P) = {0, 0.5, 1}, Probability = {1/4, 2/4, 1/4}. Note that the proportion 0.5 occurs twice (bg and gb), so its probability is 2/4.
Step 4: Calculate the mean of the sample proportions. Use the formula for the mean of a probability distribution: \( \mu_P = \sum (P_i \cdot P(P_i)) \), where \( P_i \) is the sample proportion and \( P(P_i) \) is its probability. Substitute the values from the table to compute the mean.
Step 5: Compare the mean of the sample proportions to the population proportion of girls. The population proportion of girls is 0.5 (since there are two equally likely genders). If the mean of the sample proportions equals the population proportion, it suggests that the sample proportion is an unbiased estimator of the population proportion.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Sampling Distribution
The sampling distribution of a statistic is the probability distribution of that statistic based on a random sample. In this context, it refers to the distribution of the sample proportion of girls from two births. Understanding this concept is crucial for analyzing how sample proportions can vary and how they relate to the true population proportion.
Sample Proportion
The sample proportion is the ratio of the number of successes (in this case, the number of girls born) to the total number of trials (the total births in the sample). It is a key statistic used to estimate the population proportion. In this scenario, calculating the sample proportion helps determine the likelihood of observing a certain number of girls in two births.
Unbiased Estimator
An unbiased estimator is a statistic that, on average, equals the parameter it estimates. In this case, if the mean of the sample proportions equals the true proportion of girls in the population, the sample proportion is considered an unbiased estimator. This concept is essential for evaluating the reliability of sample statistics in estimating population parameters.
