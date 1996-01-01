Which of the following is not a voluntary response sample?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Multiple Choice
Why is a sample used more often than a population when estimating a population proportion ?
A
Because a sample always gives the exact value of the population proportion .
B
Because population data is not useful for statistical inference.
C
Because samples are always more accurate than population data.
D
Because collecting data from the entire population is often impractical or too costly.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between a population and a sample: A population includes all members of a specified group, while a sample is a subset of that population.
Recognize that collecting data from the entire population (a census) can be very time-consuming, expensive, or even impossible, especially for large populations.
Know that samples are used to make inferences about the population because they are more practical and manageable to collect.
Remember that statistical methods allow us to estimate population parameters (like population proportion) from sample statistics, along with a measure of uncertainty.
Therefore, a sample is used more often than a population because it provides a feasible way to estimate population characteristics without the need for complete data collection.
