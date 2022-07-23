Solve each problem. (Source for Exercises 49 and 50: Parker, M., Editor, She Does Math, Mathematical Association of America.) Find a formula for h in terms of k, A, and B. Assume A < B.
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
0:51 minutes
Problem 64
Textbook Question
Determine whether each statement is possible or impossible. See Example 4. cot θ = ―6
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of cotangent in terms of sine and cosine: \(\cot \theta = \frac{\cos \theta}{\sin \theta}\).
Understand the range of \(\cot \theta\): Since \(\cot \theta\) is the ratio of cosine to sine, it can take any real value except where \(\sin \theta = 0\) (which would make the expression undefined).
Given \(\cot \theta = -6\), note that this is a real number, so it is possible as long as \(\sin \theta \neq 0\).
To confirm, consider that \(\cot \theta = -6\) means \(\frac{\cos \theta}{\sin \theta} = -6\), which implies \(\cos \theta = -6 \sin \theta\).
Since both sine and cosine values range between -1 and 1, and the ratio can be any real number, this equation can be satisfied for some angle \(\theta\), making the statement possible.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Definition of Cotangent
Cotangent (cot θ) is the reciprocal of the tangent function, defined as cot θ = adjacent/opposite or cot θ = 1/tan θ. It represents the ratio of the x-coordinate to the y-coordinate on the unit circle for angle θ.
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Range of Cotangent Function
The cotangent function can take any real value from negative to positive infinity, as it is undefined only where sine θ = 0. Therefore, cot θ = -6 is possible since cotangent values are not restricted to a specific interval.
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Determining Possibility of Trigonometric Values
To determine if a trigonometric value is possible, consider the function's domain and range. Values outside the range or at points where the function is undefined are impossible, while values within the range are possible.
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