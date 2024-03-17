2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
2:46 minutes
Problem 71
Use identities to solve each of the following. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 5–7. Find cot θ , given that csc θ = ―1.45 and θ is in quadrant III.
