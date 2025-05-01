Match each trigonometric function in Column I with its value in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.
cot 30°
Which set of numbers can represent the side lengths of a -- special right triangle?
Triangle ABC is isosceles. If angle A measures , what is the measure of angle C?
The hypotenuse of a -- triangle measures in. What is the length of one leg of the triangle?
A right triangle has one leg of length meters and the other leg of length meters. What is the length of the hypotenuse in meters?